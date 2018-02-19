Accused Florida shooter makes second court appearance, President Trump to host ‘listening session’ on school safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Accused Florida school shooter-- Nikolas Cruz-- appeared in court for a procedural hearing on Monday, looking down almost the entire time he was in the courtroom.

"Everyday we're learning something more and more about the killer," Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel declared.

Like this schoolyard fight Cruz got into back in September 2016....which was caught on camera.

In the footage, Cruz is seen wearing a white T-shirt fighting with several other students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School ....according to a student.

Cruz was suspended from the school for fighting after this incident, according to school records.

We're also finding out that over the past few years....police received 20 calls about the 19-year-old.

"The police were in the driveway a lot," a former neighbor revealed.

This newly released surveillance footage from just after Wednesday's shooting shows Cruz making his way to a McDonald's, repeatedly looking back, after allegedly killing 17 people and wounding 14 others.

According to one law enforcement source, Cruz obtained 10 rifles over the past year or so, further adding to the many red flags authorities missed in trying to prevent last week's massacre.

"The potential of the FBI to miss something is always there," FBI Miami division special agent Robert Lasky admitted.

The White House says President Trump favors improving the background check system for purchasing guns after meeting with Texas Senator John Cornyn about a bipartisan bill.

The president will also host a listening session on school safety this Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Anthony Borges-- who was shot five times during last week's attack-- is still recovering in the hospital.

In a Go Fund Me page-- which has already raised over $140,000-- Borges is credited with saving 20 classmates by locking a classroom door, even while bullets were flying.

Douglas High School hopes to reopen its doors by the end of the week, but many wonder.....how will life there ever be the same again?