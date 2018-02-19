Beloved Battleship Texas is slowly sinking; How a video game company is trying to save a piece of American history!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PORTE, Texas— The beloved Battleship of Texas was first launched in 1912 and commissioned in 1914, and is the only ship of its kind that survived both world wars.

Now, the 113-year-old Battleship is fighting just to stay afloat.

Before the 34-thousand-ton vessel can be moved out of the water and dry berthed on land, repairs must be made. Repairs can cost upwards of $50 million and that's only if the government doesn't decide to scrap it first.

The Battleship Foundation says they're willing to foot half the bill, but needs the state of Texas to cough up the rest or turn to outside companies for help.

That's when online game developer, Wargaming came to the rescue!

They company has created a person to person battleship game called "World of Warships."

Users buy the USS Texas and sail it into battle. The proceeds for the sales go towards saving the historic ship.

In just 2 months the war gamers raised $283,000

In the grand scheme of things the funds raised so far is a mere drop in the bucket for what they really need, but it's one heck of a start.

If you want to help save a piece of history, contact the Battleship Texas foundation.