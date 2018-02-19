Galveston residents hold candlelight vigil for Baby Jacob, whose real identity remains a mystery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas - No one seems to know Baby Jacob's real name, or where he came from.

"Yeah, nobody has come forward and claimed their child," said Donna Ramey. "He's still an unidentified baby."

That's not stopping the Galveston community from holding a candlelight vigil for the little boy whose naked body washed ashore nearly four months ago. A makeshift memorial filled with teddy bears has been growing since last October.

Sunday night's gathering of concerned moms, dads and grandparents seemed to materialize by word-of-mouth. Island residents are still coming to grips with the horrific discovery on the beach last year. Galveston police launched a nationwide investigation.

"They were so gentle with him," says Wanda Grunwell about the police officers. "They never left him. They stood right by him."

The vigil is proof, the community isn't leaving Baby Jacob, either. Keeping him in their hearts and their prayers. "It's hurt a lot of people," added Grunwell. "It really has."

Just last month, police took the unorthodox step of releasing Baby Jacob's actual photo, not just his sketch, to figure out his true identity. They believe he died before going in the water, which added anger to the mystery.

"If you can't handle your children, take them to a church, a hospital, a fire department, wherever it is," says Ramey. "But you don't have to abuse 'em and leave 'em dead in the ocean."

Grunwell believes, "If we can just give him his real name and find out happened, it'll be fine."

Ramey feels very strongly that, "Somebody knows. Somebody somewhere knows."

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.