HISD student makes threat against Stevenson MS on social media, officials say

HOUSTON — A Stevenson Middle School student will face disciplinary action after being accused of making threats against the school on social media, HISD administrators confirmed.

The middle school was placed on lockdown for 40 minutes as a precaution. The protocol was officially lifted at 10:45 a.m.

HISD police were notified and the student who allegedly made the threat was found.

The specifics of the threat have not been released. However, officials said the student will face appropriate action in line with the student code of conduct.

“We do want to reassure parents the threat has been neutralized and the students are safe,” officials said in a statement.