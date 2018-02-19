× HPD: Man hit multiple times, friend escapes shooting in SE Houston parking lot

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a parking lot shooting Sunday night after one person was killed and another potential victim managed to escape unscathed.

Officers were sent to a business parking lot at 9598 Rowlett Road around 10:15 p.m. When police arrived, paramedics were treating a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the man and his friend were sitting in his car as they met with two possible suspects. At one point, the suspects got into the victim’s vehicle and fired several times at the man.

Police said his friend managed to get out of the vehicle and run to safety.

The suspects got into another vehicle and drove away.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.