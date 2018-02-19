× HPD: Man shot in face, two others injured during drive-by shooting at SW Houston gas station

HOUSTON — One man was shot in the face and two others were also injured during a drive-by shooting at a gas station Sunday in southwest Houston.

Investigators said Gordon Davis, Devon Collins, 20, and a third person arrived at the gas station at 3902 Bellfort Street around 6:50 p.m. The men were riding in a Volvo sedan with bullets holes and reportedly ran inside the store for help.

According to officers, a black 2015 or 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with black rims drove by the store and an unknown suspect fired several shots from inside the vehicle. Police said Davis was struck in the right leg and Collins was hit in the face.

Kermit Compton, who works as a cook at the gas station, was shot in the chest. Compton is 62 years old, police said.

All three victims were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.