Make it count! Early voting begins Tuesday

HOUSTON — Once again, it’s time to make your voices heard! Early voting begins Tuesday ahead of the March 6 primary elections.

“Voting early is the best option in primary elections,” said Harris County Clerk Stan Stanart, urging Harris County voters to cast their ballots for the 2018 Primary Elections before Tuesday, March 6.

Harris County voters may vote early in-person starting on Feb. 20 at any one of the 46 Early Voting locations open throughout the County.

“Early Voting continues for eleven days for a total of 111 hours, concluding on March 2,” added Stanart, the Chief Election Officer of the County. The complete early voting schedule is available at www.HarrisVotes.com.

Voters who are qualified to vote by mail may also vote before Election Day. All requests for a mail ballot must be received (not postmarked) by the County Clerk’s office by the deadline of Feb. 23. Voters should note that new law requires that an application for ballot by mail submitted by fax or email must also be submitted by mail and be received by the Early Voting Clerk no later than the fourth business day after the fax or email is received.

The County Clerk expects to process over 60,000 mail ballot requests for the Primary Elections, exceeding the Primary record of 47,627 set in the 2016 Presidential Primaries.

“The increase in the number of mail ballot applications suggests that seniors understand the importance of voting before Election Day in a primary election,” noted Stanart.

Primary elections are a party function and political parties determine the polling locations on Election Day. The political parties concentrate their polls to serve the greatest numbers of their voters. As a result, a voter’s usual polling location may not be available.

“Election Day voting locations for Democratic and Republican Party voters are not consistent or concentrated the same” explained Stanart. “That is why, it is very important for Primary voters who do not vote early to check www.HarrisVotes.com for their Election Day voting location.”

The Gubernatorial Ballot is one of the longest ballots in Harris County.

“Be prepared by reading your ballot before going to the polls. It will save you time,” suggests Stanart. Individual sample ballots can be found at www.HarrisVotes.com.

To find more information about the Early Voting process, view a personal sample ballot, or review a list of acceptable forms of identification to vote at the polls, voters may visit www.HarrisVotes.com or call the Harris County Clerk’s office at 713.755.6965.

The last day to register to vote for the March primaries was Feb. 5. Click here to see if you are already registered.