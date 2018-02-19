Man found fatally shot at apartment in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment building Sunday morning in the Westwood area.

Officers responded to an apartment at 9898 Forum Park Drive around 12:50 a.m.

The victim — who has been identified as a 29-year-old man — was found shot in the chest inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The search continues for the victim’s alleged killer.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.