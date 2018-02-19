× Man stabbed in throat after verbal argument in Galveston tire shop, police say

GALVESTON, Texas — A man was stabbed in his throat after a verbal altercation at a tire shop Monday afternoon, according to the Galveston Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the A&A Tire Shop in the 5700 block of Stewart Road around 3 p.m. in response to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers learned a 51-year-old man and a customer got into an argument. The customer stabbed the victim in his throat and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

According to witnesses, the suspect is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, had a shaved head and was wearing a dark-colored shirt.

If anyone has information, please contact the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702 or Crime Stoppers at 409-763-TIPS.