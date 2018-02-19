More school threats; Now North Carolina and Wisconsin, who’s next?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Law enforcement officers around the country are stepping up efforts to investigate "all school threats," in wake of the Parkland,Florida school shooting that left 17 dead.

Deputies in Alamance County, North Carolina, north of Burlington, arrested a student for making threats to blow up the Clover Garden Charter School - twice!

The teen was taken into custody on February 5th, and threatened to blow up the school “again” when he bonded out of jail on the 12th.

Now he's back in jail awaiting serious charges.

A similar incident in Wisconsin left David Etheridge, 23, of Appleton, facing a felony charges of terroristic threats.

Etheridge sent electronic messages to the FBI saying he would "shoot up the school".

Authorities paid a visit to his home, but didn't find any weapons.

Hopefully law enforcement officials will continue to stay vigilant and make the safety of our schools and children a top priority.