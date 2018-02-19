New York City Toy Fair debuts the hottest new toys for 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK—It's only February, but we already know what your kids will be asking for in December, thanks to the annual New York Toy Fair.

One hot new item is the Pomsie.

You can wrap it around your wrist, and the more you touch and play with it the more the Pomsie reacts.

I know what you’re thinking; How much would this toy cost me? It's only $15.

“As technology evolves it gets cheaper for toy makers to integrate into products it keeps the price point down,” said Toy Association member,” Adrienne Appell

Also, on trend for 2018 – toilet humor, like Pooh Dough, picking up boogers, and Blasting Toilet Paper.

Don't get discouraged Harry Potter fans, there's something new for you too. A drone battery operated Golden Snitch will be a hot new item.

And lets not forget the teaching toys.

My Loopy is an interactive robot that can be used with an app. “He's your weird, new friend. Have him say different things, and he'll have basic coding concepts built in, so they can kind of drag and drop, and learn the early basics of coding,” said KD Interactive’s Linda Krebs.

These toy makers are hoping that these new items will be winners that your kids will be begging for.