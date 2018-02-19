Students stage ‘lie-in’ at White House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CNN— DC-area teens held a 'lie-in' at the White House in the wake of the Parkland school shooting. In the aftermath of last week's shooting some of the student survivors are calling on Congress to pass legislation that would address gun violence in schools.

The young advocates from Stoneman Douglas High are mostly 16 and 17 years old, and they are the ones most forcefully demanding change. They have started the #NeverAgain Movement, planning a national protest and walkout. They are calling out politicians like Donald Trump and Marco Rubio for their failure to support gun control laws and for their ties to the NRA. They are holding rallies. They are engaging the media, keeping national attention on the issue.

The White House said President Donald Trump "is supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system" for gun purchases.

Principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah said that Trump spoke with Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, on Friday about a bill he introduced with Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, that aims to strengthen how state and federal governments report offenses that could prohibit people from buying a gun.

While the House passed a bill that included this provision in December, a Senate bill with the same proposals has stalled. It's been referred to the Judiciary Committee, but it has not been taken up for a vote.