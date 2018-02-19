× Trump slams Oprah over 60 Minutes report

HOUSTON—Shots were fired as President Trump took to Twitter and slammed Oprah Winfrey.

Sunday the President accused Winfrey of conducting a one-sided interview on CBS’ 60 minutes. POTUS described her as “Very insecure” and said her latest interview was “Biased and slanted, the facts incorrect.”

Winfrey interviewed a panel of 14 voters from Grand Rapids, Michigan. It was a follow up to an interview she had done just after the election last fall. The panel discussed politics, policy and the president himself. The group weighed in on a range of topics, including their opinions on President Trump’s tweets, and his alleged vulgar remarks on Haiti and African countries.

After the segment aired Trump also said that he hopes Winfrey would run for office so that he could beat her.

“Hope Orpah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others.”

While many people are calling for Winfrey to run in 2020, the former talk show host has denied any plans for political office. “I am humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it’s just not in my spirit it’s not in my DNA,” Winfrey said.