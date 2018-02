Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- You know what time it is, time for the Week in Music with Scott Sparks! This week, there will be plenty of great acts to keep H-Town bumping!

February 23

Lalah Hathaway at Arena Theater

February 24

Beth Hart at House of Blues

BJ Thomas at Dosey Doe

Above and Beyond at Revention Music Cetner

February 25

John Waite at Dosey Doe

Dizzy Wright at White Oak Music Hall