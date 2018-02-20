× Altered gun photos spark threat rumors at Katy Taylor High School

KATY, Texas—Police are investigating after a series of pictures begin circulating at Katy Taylor High School Friday.

According to KISD, students took screenshots of weapons that another student posted on social media and added violent comments to them. The student never made any threats towards the school or any of the students.

Katy ISD released a statement that read in part:

“The School administration and the police department will continue to look into this matter and share any additional information we may learn. Please rest assured that we continue to be vigilant and our campus remains a safe place for student learning and engagement.”