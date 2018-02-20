Black History Month: Feed your soul with local podcast produced by inspiring young black women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- February is Black History Month, and a group of young women are doing their part to make history and inspire young black women and girls.

Tiffany Malone, Jasmine Charles, and Jasmine Colbert are childhood friends. They've gone through the growing pains of life together and now want to help other women. The trio has created Soul Filling, a podcast about becoming the best version of yourself. As hosts of the podcast, they break down the complexities of everyday life and give solutions to make life not only better, but abundant.

Malone joined CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about the podcast and what she hopes to achieve as a young black woman in today's society.

Listen and subscribe for free to the Soul Filling podcast.