Black History Month: Jimmy “Toy Cannon” Wynn has power, built to last as an Astros legend

HOUSTON - Jimmy Wynn will always regret not bringing a World Series title to Houston, but that made watching the Astros 2017 win extremely special for the man nicknamed the "Toy Cannon."

"It felt great," Wynn said. "It was great watching, great listening. I'm very happy for the fans really."

Wynn is a Houston sports icon, playing in Houston from 1963-1973. He says playing in the Bayou City and hearing people still call him the "Toy Cannon" is extremely special.

"I really do feel good when I walk or go to a restaurant with my wife. It makes me feel good that people recognize Jimmy Wynn," he said.

