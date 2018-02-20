Caught on camera: Moose attacks Daisy, the Cocker Spaniel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Daisy the Cocker is lucky to be alive after she was attacked by a moose in her own backyard.

"We let the dogs out to go in the backyard to play," said Daisy's owner, Kim Mahoskey.

According to Mahoskey, a mama moose jumped the fence and kicked the stuffing out of her best friend leaving a 4" gash in her back and the security camera caught it all.

"All of a sudden we heard all kinds of commotion, barking," said Mahoskey.

Emergency surgery saved Daisy's life and Mahoskey wants to warn others, because she had no idea her pup was in danger.

So far, no charges have been filed against the chocolate-colored moose.

