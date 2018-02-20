Day in the Life: Toll Booth Collector Angela Crawford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Angela Crawford's office is 5 feet wide and 7 feet long, and her clientele is anyone who drives on Beltway 8 near Highway 288. To many of us, you'd think that her second-and-a-half interactions with drivers are nothing, but you don't know the half of it! Learn a lot more as she shares a "Day in the Life" of a toll booth collector.