Florida legislature votes against debating assault weapons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida state House on Tuesday voted down a motion to consider a bill that would ban assault rifles and large capacity magazines as dozens of students and staff who survived last week’s school shooting headed to the state Capitol to turn their grief into political action.

The motion failed by a 36-71 vote. Stoneman Douglas students in the gallery of the Capitol during the vote appeared stunned. It’s a disappointing start, but these students are not down for the count.

“If you aren’t with us, you’re against us,” said student Chris Grady. “We’re trying to save the lives of innocent children, and if you’re not for that, we’re gonna vote you out.”

There could be a ray of hope from Washington. President Donald Trump has directed the Attorney General to take steps to ban bump stocks. The Las Vegas shooter used bump stocks on his AR-15 rifles to kill 58 people at a music festival last October. The NRA declined to comment on the President’s announcement until they can review an actual rule, but went on to say a ban “simply punishes the law-abiding for the criminal acts of others.”

Governors across the nation will visit the White House next week, and President Trump says they will be discussing what federal and state governments can do to keep our students safe.

“We cannot merely take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference, we must actually make a difference,” Trump said.

That’s one promise these young people expect the president to keep.