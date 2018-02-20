Freewheels Houston gifts bicycles to refugees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— A well-known American Philanthropist, Ron Conway, once said, "Giving back creates a virtuous cycle that makes everyone successful."

This same motto is being echoed by a non-profit organization, Freewheels Houston, through their mission to deliver free bicycles to all refugees in and around the Bayou City.

Yonaza Mitachi is one of the many refugees benefiting from the organization. Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mitachi spent 19 years in a refugee camp before coming to America.

Now Mitachi rides with purpose, knowing that his new bike will help him get a job, navigate the city and get him to any destination on time.

Hundreds of refugees have already received new wheels thanks to Freewheels. Founder Bill Mintz says he won't be applying the brakes on his contributions any time soon.

Learn more about Mintz and his bikes In today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.