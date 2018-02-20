In wake of the Parkland, Florida teens head to state capitol to protest stricter gun laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tragedy often leads to triumph, and change. When it comes to gun control, survivors of last week's high school massacre in Florida certainly hope so.

"It's not going to happen again," says Alexis Gayda. The former student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School says, "We're not going to let this happen again."

Dozens of teens with ties to Stoneman Douglas in Parkland are bus-bound to the state capitol in Tallahassee to demand stricter gun laws. They represent the 17 students and teachers killed for no reason.

"It's scary," says high school student Jackson Barber. "You never think, no one ever thinks it's going to happen until it does."

The capital caravan includes a vigil and prayers for change across the country. "It's kind of a national problem at this point," says Barber. "There have been too many so quickly right in a row and to me its important to show support."

The couple who took confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz in after his adoptive mother died in November told Good Morning America they had a "monster" living under their roof, and never knew it.

"We had rules," said James Snead. "And, (Cruz) followed every rule to the T."

They say they knew the 19-year-old had guns, but thought they`d restricted his access. "I thought I had the only key to the gun safe"

According to the family`s attorney, they knew nothing about the 20+ police visits to the Cruz home between 2011 and 2016 because of his outbursts. Or the Florida Department of Children and Families report detailing his depression, self-mutilation, mental illness, and tendency to put hateful symbols and language on his backpack. That report came out a full year before they took him in.

James and Kimberly Snead's son was friends with Cruz. But Kimberly Snead says they had no idea he was capable of such carnage. "We're learning a lot about all of this just the same as everybody else, you know, and we feel betrayed as well, and just shocked."

Cruz opened fire with an AR-15. Investigators say he had at least 10 rifles in his arsenal. Almost immediately, the firearm debate caught fire again. One gun owner took matters into her hands her way on Facebook.

"I'm not going to let the 2nd Amendment anymore be used as an excuse for considering children as collateral damage," says Amanda Meyer in her video. She then proceeds to use an electric saw to destroy her gun."

Meyer says she's not opposed to the 2nd Amendment, just the way pro-gun activists and politicians interpret it.

When it comes to guns and violence, clearly everyone thinks they've got a handle on the solution.

