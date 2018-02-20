× It’s Official: Texans release Brian Cushing

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have released ILB Brian Cushing, the team announced today. Cushing is the team’s all-time leading tackler with 664 total tackles since getting drafted in the first round (15th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft.

“Brian Cushing has meant a great deal to the McNair family and few players have meant more to the Texans franchise over the course of the last nine seasons,” said Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Cal McNair.

“His work ethic, toughness and leadership, not only as a member of the team, but in the Houston community, is to be commended, especially his dedication to the military and their families. Brian will always be part of the Texans family.”

Cushing was the 2009 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year and made the AP All-Pro Second Team twice in his career (2009, 2011).

He also made the 2010 Pro Bowl and was named the Texans Ed Block Courage Award Winner in 2013. Cushing logged three 100-tackle seasons (2009, 2011 and 2015), which is tied for the second-most in franchise history, and started the sixth-most games in team history with 104.

Along with being the team’s all-time leading tackler, Cushing ranks fifth in team history with 42 tackles for loss and compiled 13.5 career sacks, eight interceptions, 30 passes defensed, 57 quarterback hits, nine forced fumbles, one safety and 17 career double-digit tackle games.