Music mogul Mathew Knowles releases new book about childhood racism; opens up about therapy, famous daughters

HOUSTON -- You've heard Beyonce sing about her dad's Alabama roots, now Mathew Knowles is sharing his own experiences growing up in the South.

"Many of us were arrested, cattle prodded, beaten, spit on. Just deplorable things that are done to children, elderly." Knowles said. "It didn't matter in the summer of '63 in Gadsden, Alabama . We had some of the largest demonstrations there were in America."

It's one of many stories Knowles shares in his new book "Racism: From the Eyes of a Child." In another, he describes what it's like for him to travel.

"So often, when I put my bags up I'm often asked 'Sir. this is reserved for first class' because I don't have a suit and tie on," Knowles said. "So it's an assumption made because I'm a black man, I should not be there."

Knowles told us he's had to seek professional help to navigate through the tough times.

"I spent millions of dollars on therapy to understand," Knowles said. "Had it not been for therapy, I truly believe I would not be here today."

The music mogul says he's used his experiences growing up as motivation in business, creating careers for Destiny's Child and Solange.

"I acknowledge Beyonce and Solange and my grandkids because I learned a lot," Knowles said of his book. "I hope that this book gives them the opportunity to trace back their lineage, their DNA and understand why they're so successful from their grandparents, to their great grandparents, they're all entrepreneurs."

Father knows best!