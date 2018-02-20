Ohio students being released to parents after student shot self on campus

JACKSON TWP., Ohio — Jackson Local Schools are on lockdown after a 7th grader apparently shot himself in a school building according to Fox 8 News.

The district posted this message on its website after the incident:

“A Jackson Memorial Middle School student suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound this morning. Safety Services are on the scene at this time. The Middle School and High School are on lockdown at this time. Students will be released to their parents in the near future. All four elementary schools will remain closed for today.”

As of 11 a.m., students were being released to their parents.

Amir Khawaja, a 7th grader, told our Dave Nethers that he didn’t know the student involved but he hopes the student will be OK.

“I’m hoping he’s still alive…I don’t want him to die. I don’t want another person to die,” he said.

Khawaja was late to school Tuesday, but when he arrived, he learned something was happening.

“They said ‘you can’t come in, there is something happening’,” he said. “I just felt really scared.”

Lisa Oswald, who has a 6th grader at the school, said she learned of the incident when the elementary school started sending students home. She said she’s scared and sad for her son.

“Sad that he had to experience this tragedy,” she said.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.