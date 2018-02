× Police investigating after woman was fatally struck while crossing Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department are investigating after a woman was struck by a pickup truck on Gulf Freeway.

According to HPD, a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was changing lanes and preparing to exit the freeway at Wayside when the truck struck the woman who was in the road.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman running on the freeway main lanes prior to the crash.

The woman died at the scene.