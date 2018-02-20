× Sheldon ISD initiates compliance checks for students in wake of social media threat

SHELDON, Texas— Students at C.E. King Middle School will undergo an extensive compliance check Tuesday morning following a social media threat aimed at the school.

During the check students will be searched by staff members for any prohibited items. Law enforcement will also be on campus to help with the searches.

The district is asking all parents to notify their child and explain to them that every threat will be taken seriously, and that there is no such thing as a “threat joke.”

Sheldon ISD released a statement that read in part:

“Sheldon ISD continues to err on the side of caution for the safety and security of its students and staff members by taking all potential threats and or allegations seriously. Those responsible for falsifying information will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”