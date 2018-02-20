× Student arrested for terroristic threat after caught cheating at Hitchcock High School

HITCHCOCK, Texas— A student has been arrested after making a terroristic threat Friday afternoon.

A teacher reported that she caught the student cheating on a test and he responded, “I’m going to make this a Florida scene if you’re not careful.”

Following the threat, police were immediately notified and the school heightened their security until police were able to meet with the student and his parent.

After further investigation the student was arrested.

“Student safety is our number one priority. We take all threats seriously and will push for the strongest punishment possible,” said Hitchcock ISD.