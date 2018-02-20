Crime stoppers launch Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force and Reporting Hotline

HOUSTON— Crime Stoppers Chief Executive Officer Rania Mankarious and City of Houston officials announced the launch of newly formed Harris County Animal Cruelty Task force to report animal abuse.

The new hotline will help streamline the process of where and how animal cruelty can be reported in the Greater Houston Area.

Through education, awareness and continued collaboration, the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task force hopes to offer a community solution and make a larger impact in the lives of abused and neglected animals.

