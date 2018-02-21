Activists visit long lines at ‘Black Panther’ screenings to increase voter registration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Activists are using the Marvel super hero movie starring a nearly all black cast and set in the fictional East African nation of Wakanda as a chance to increase African American voter registration.

Members of the Electoral Justice Project are targeting “Black Panther” fans with a campaign called #WakandatheVote, according to WPIX.

“It’s a good opportunity to engage with more people of color,” Kristeena Alexander said while in line to see the movie. “And it's a chance to get out the vote and explain to people why they should vote.”

The Electoral Justice Project has been targeting excited fans with a simple message: while you wait— send a text.

Texting “Wakanda” to 91990 will get people information about how to register to vote based on their zip code.

Texting “Panther” will give people more information about how to organize a voter registration effort.

The movement is going by the hashtag #WakandaTheVote. Organizers said the goal is to see similar looking long lines with people of color on Election Day.