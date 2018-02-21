× Beloved HPD K-9 officer euthanized after suffering severe injury during suspect chase

HOUSTON — A K-9 officer injured in the line of duty was put to sleep early Wednesday after suffering a severe injury while chasing a suspect in northeast Houston.

Rony served faithfully with the Houston Police Department for seven years and was deemed “one of the best.”

According to police, officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle around 1 a.m., but the driver refused to stop. A pursuit began and the suspect was seen throwing something, possibly a gun or drugs, out of the window. At some point, the suspect bailed out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

Rony spotted the suspect and chased him into a heavily-wooded area.

On my way to Animal hospital to see one of our @houstonpolice canines who has been seriously injured. Please keep both the canine and his partner Officer in your thoughts. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 21, 2018

“He was seriously injured when he got one of his legs stuck at full speed in a log or some kind of wooden object,” HPD Chief Art Acevedo explained. “This dog is probably our best dog. Unfortunately, we had to put him down tonight. The injury was too significant. He’s had multiple injuries over the years.”

Rony was rushed to animal emergency where veterinarians gave the somber news that it was best that the Belgian Malinois be humanely euthanized.

During his career, Rony had 250 brave captures. The suspect in his final chase was also apprehended.

“It was a big loss. As you can imagine, the handler are very attached to this dog. It was tough to watch him say goodbye to his K-9 partner, but the dog, as he said, went out the way he would have wanted to go out which is capturing a suspect,” Acevedo said.

Sad to report K-9 Rony had to be euthanized. He served @houstonpolice for 7 years & had approx. 250 captures. He was simply one of the best. Please keep his handler & extended family in your thoughts. We appreciate the Vet team’s effort & glad he helped capture the suspect today. pic.twitter.com/HIAVx1cnZl — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 21, 2018