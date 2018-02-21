× Brazoria County woman convicted in sex trafficking conspiracy involving minors; provided food, drugs, condoms to girls

GALVESTON, Texas – A Sweeney woman has pleaded guilty in Galveston federal court to conspiracy and sex trafficking of children, persuading young girls into posing for pictures which were used in online advertisements soliciting prostitution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Angela Marks, 24, was originally charged with nine others as part of a sex trafficking ring that used sexually-oriented websites to advertise illicit business, employing four minors as young as 16 for commercial sex.

According to officials, Marks was associated with three of the minor victims who began working for the sex trafficking organization in February 2017. Between February 23 and 27 last year, Marks was one of the defendants who directed the victims to pose in sexually provocative positions. Pictures were then taken with her phone.

After customers began responding to advertisements on Backpage.com, Marks would use a computer application to communicate with customers and to monitor the three girls during prostitution dates. Marks instructed the victims on how to conduct prostitution dates and how much to charge. During the dates, which took place at the Hobby Inn and Stay Express Inn in Houston, Marks would hide in the hotel bathroom, officials said.

She also collected the proceeds from the prostitution dates and provided condoms, food and drugs to the minor victims.

A U.S. district judge accepted a plea Wednesday and set sentencing for May 9. Marks faces up to life in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation with assistance of sheriff’s offices in Brazoria and Galveston counties and police departments in Galveston, Sherman, Wharton, La Marque and the University of Texas Medical Branch.