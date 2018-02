Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—First Sandy Hook now Parkland! The conspiracy theorists are at it again and this time they are laying it all on the line. Or so they claim.

This week theorists say that the Parkland students are paid actors.

What do you believe? What's next, is Tupac and Elvis still alive and Marilyn Monroe is carrying their love child?

Guess we'll never really know for sure.