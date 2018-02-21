Flash Flood Watch issued for Houston area until 3 p.m. Wednesday

HOUSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Houston area until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Meteorologist report thunderstorms and rains have developed across southeast Texas that are expected to strengthen into the afternoon hours. It’s possible this activity may cause a cold front to later move into the area, NWS said.

The weather service expects rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour with higher amounts possible in some areas.

Houston residents should remain vigilant of changing conditions, and monitor official sources of weather information, including local media. If flash flooding does occur, residents should avoid traveling if possible, especially in low-lying areas.

Remember, Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

