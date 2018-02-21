WATCH LIVE: HISD officials, Houston law enforcement discuss school safety measures
Friendswood ranks high on list of safest cities in Texas 

February 21, 2018

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Friendswood was named one of the safest cities in Texas this year by the National Council for home safety and security. The city now sits at No. 8 for safest overall, but in the greater Houston area— it takes the first place! Residents say they're not surprised.