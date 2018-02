HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a missing 76-year-old woman suffering from the early symptoms of dementia.

Glenda Paquette was last seen walking from a home in the 9800 block of Larkwood Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday. She was wearing a green dress.

Paquette is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and partially graying hair.

If you’ve seen Paquette, please call the HPD missing person’s unit at 832-394-1840.