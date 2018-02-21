× Houston Health Dept. confirms city’s first flu-related child death, officials say

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department confirmed Wednesday the city’s first flu-related death of a child this season.

According to the department, the child is a boy between the ages of 6 and 10. The child, who died in early February, reportedly had pre-existing health conditions that contributed to his death. No other information about the case will be released due to privacy, officials said.

On Monday, Harris County Public Health announced the county’s first flu-related death of a child this season.

With flu activity remaining high, HHD encourages people 6-months and older to get vaccinated. Those 65 and older, pregnant women, young children and those with chronic health conditions are at higher risk for serious complications or death if they get the flu.

In addition to vaccination, people should help stop the spread of the flu and other illness by:

Washing hands frequently

Covering coughs and sneezes

Staying home if sick and until at least 24 hours after their fever is gone, except to get medical care.

To find the nearest health center, people can call 832-393-5427 or the City of Houston’s 311 information line. They can also go online to visit HoustonHealth.org.

Symptoms of the flu may include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches and fatigue. People with a combination of these symptoms should promptly see a medical provider.

While flu spreads every year, the timing, severity, and length of the season varies from one year to another. Flu outbreaks typically happen as early as October and can last as late as May.

