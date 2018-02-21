Julian Castro teases possible presidential run in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro is hinting at a possible run for the 2020 presidency.

In a rare appearance Castro joined his brother, U.S. Rep Joaquin Castro, and their mother, Rosie Castro for a panel discussion where he let the hint slip. Castro said he plans to spend the next few months supporting young democrats, and he'll make a decision about running for president by the end of the year.

His mom had this to say, “Unfortunately you know there are many times when we've really seen it this year candidates are so piss-poor. Who wants to vote for them,” said Castro.

Castro believes the 2018 election cycle will bring a "turnover" including the Senate seat for Texas.