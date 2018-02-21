Law enforcement take action on threats against Houston area schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - From Needville to Sheldon, the Houston area is seeing a rash of threats on social media, aimed at our children's schools.

“It is something that we can not tolerate, so to the young people, do not joke, do not threaten, do not make statements that could be construed as threats,” said Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo.

HPD has investigated no less than seven threats since the Parkland, Florida shooting.

Including one on Wednesday morning at the KIPP Academy on Westpark.

“A 12-year-old male student threatened to use an AR15 rifle to shoot up the school. Again, that is a terroristic threat and it is a crime,” Acevedo explained.

Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Education Agency demanding action to address the safety of Texas schools.

“We've asked everybody to review their emergency response plans. You're going to see schools over the next few weeks practicing some scenarios so we don't want parents to be alarmed, and schools should let you know when that's going to happen,” said Houston Independent School District Superintendent Richard Carranza.

HISD says it takes each threat seriously.

And students across the Houston area should continue tipping off law enforcement when they hear of a threat.

“Now more than ever we need brave students to come forward with information to help law enforcement prevent attacks and also stop those who make threats,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.