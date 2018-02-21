Maggie’s Must-Haves: Look cowgirl chic with these Francesca’s finds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Can we get a yee haw?! We're getting rodeo ready. And of course that means dress the part. francesca's has some Maggie's Must-Haves to help make you cowgirl chic from head to toe.

The CW39 studio was transformed into a Rodeo Runway. Strutting their stuff were two local lifestyle bloggers. Alice from Lone Star Looking Glass and Dawn from Dawn P. Darnell.

For more and to get these looks check out the links below.

Esemerelda Embroidery Off the Shoulder Peasant Top

Harper White High Rise Jeans

Stella Wrap Necklace & Cailyn Hammered Bangle

Blair Off the Shoulder Crochet Shift Dress

Danee Pearl Suede Choker & Darcey Multi-Layer Bracelet

Carissa Tie Front Tencel Top

Harper Destructed Release Hem Jeans

Dahlia Lace Choker Set