Man accused of robbing Rosenberg gas station arrested, police say

ROSENBERG, Texas — A man accused of stealing money from a gas station has been arrested after a traffic stop along Highway 69, according to the Rosenberg Police Department.

Investigators said Michael Barker, 51, walked into the Shell gas station at 3118 1st Street on Tuesday and threatened the cashier by suggesting he had a gun in his pocket. The employee reportedly gave Barker money from the register before the suspect left in a silver Cadillac headed northbound on Highway 69.

The robbery was immediately reported to police, who later spotted the suspect driving along the highway. Barker was pulled over and arrested without incident.

Police said the suspect confessed to the robbery, and the money was returned to the gas station.

Barker was wanted for an outstanding parole violation after he was allegedly involved in a previous robbery, according to the police department.