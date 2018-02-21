Needville ISD threatens suspension for students protesting, while Florida student protests for gun control grow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEEDVILLE, Texas - There's a spirit of solidarity in the air right now, with area high school students considering a school walkout to show support for students in Florida demanding new gun control laws.

A national call for a Wednesday walkout was posted to Twitter by a group called 'Student Walkout Against Gun Violence.'

But those calls to protest are not being welcomed by some local districts!

Needville ISD Superintendent Curtis Rhodes posted a strong statement on Facebook warning that any students who engage in demonstrations during school hours will be suspended for three days, saying "no matter if it is one, fifty, or five hundred students involved."

That stance seemed to get a lot of support from parents and other adults on Facebook who gave 'kudos' and comments like, "100 percent agree with them."

Likewise, Spring ISD sent out a message warning students who walked out during the school day could be subject to 'disciplinary action.'

But the Houston Independent School District has a different take, feeling it is a First Amendment issue.

"I think that if students peacefully want to make their feelings known, I think that's what we're educating students to be able to do-- express themselves," HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza said.

Meanwhile in Florida, dozens of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gathered at the steps of the state capitol in Tallahassee to make their voices heard.

"And to make sure that we have mental health restrictions in place so people who are not mentally stable cannot acquire weapons," junior Kyle Kashuv said.

"We're all united together-- past, present and future," fellow junior Kai Koeber added.

And at other schools around Florida, thousands of students participated in walkouts, including one at Cypress Bay High School, one of the largest in the nation.

"End gun violence, we're tired of the silence!" the students chanted as they carried posters and banners across campus.

But the Florida legislature killed a bill to ban all assault weapons, so the fight for change continues.

One thing all sides can agree on.....everyone should have a right to freely express their views in a safe place!