This Day in Black History: Houston native Barbara Jordan was born

HOUSTON – Barbara Charline Jordan was born on Feb. 21, 1936 in Houston, Texas.

Jordan always strived for excellence in her education. In 1952, Jordan graduated with honors from Phillis Wheatley High School. In 1956, she graduated magna cum laude from Texas Southern University, majoring in political science and history. In 1959, Jordan graduated from Boston University School of Law.

In 1960, Jordan started a private law practice. Six years later, she became the first African American to serve in the Texas Senate. In 1972, Jordan became the first African American woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Texas. In 1976, she became the first African American woman to deliver a keynote address at the Democratic National Convention.

In 1979, Jordan decided to pass down her knowledge to students and became a professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

Unfortunately, on Jan. 17, 1996, Jordan died at the age of 59 from pneumonia in Austin, Texas.

Education remains the key to both economic and political empowerment. – Barbara Jordan

A few of Barbara Jordan’s accomplishments and achievements: