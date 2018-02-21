WATCH LIVE: HISD officials, Houston law enforcement discuss school safety measures
Posted 12:11 PM, February 21, 2018

HOUSTON — Officials from the Houston Independent School District joined with local law enforcement to address the public about what is being done to protect our children in light of the recent school shooting in Florida.

HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza, HPD Chief Art Acevedo, HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and HISD Interim Chief of Police Paul Cordova  held a press conference Wednesday at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center at 4400 W. 18th St.

