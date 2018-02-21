× Wendy Williams announces Graves Disease illness on show, ordered by doctors to stop filming

HOUSTON— Gossip Queen Wendy Williams announced on her show Wednesday that she is suffering from Graves Disease and will be taking time off to focus on her health.

Williams praised her audience, who she calls her co-hosts, for noticing the bulging of her eyes and alerting her. “My thyroid has been totally cattywampus and that is the eye thing that you all have been seeing. You caught it before I did,” said Williams.

“My thyroid, my Hypothyroid is attached also to Graves Disease,” said Williams. “Graves disease squeezes the muscles behind your eyeballs and so that’s the reason for (Wendy pauses and bucks her eyes).

The former radio personality said she noticed her mood swings and irritability but credited it to menopause and the stress of preparing her son for college.

“I’m going through menopause and applying for colleges and going over essays and he got early acceptance into his favorite and I’m trying to make a normal senior year,” said Williams.

The Mayo Clinic describes Graves’ disease as an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones (hyperthyroidism).

Common signs and symptoms of Graves’ disease include:

Anxiety and irritability

A fine tremor of your hands or fingers

Heat sensitivity and an increase in perspiration or warm, moist skin

Weight loss, despite normal eating habits

Enlargement of your thyroid gland (goiter)

Change in menstrual cycles

Erectile dysfunction or reduced libido

Frequent bowel movements

Bulging eyes (Graves’ ophthalmopathy)

Fatigue

Thick, red skin usually on the shins or tops of the feet (Graves’ dermopathy)

Rapid or irregular heartbeat (palpitations)

Williams has been open about her thyroid issues in the past and the diseases affects on her weight and the thinning of her hair.

Although many have criticized Williams for being too thin, the Talk Show host said she weighs a healthy 146 pounds after losing 50 pounds for her 50th birthday.

Williams said it’s important that women take care of themselves because she felt that something was wrong but kept putting off her doctor’s appointments to handle pressing business issues.

“As women when we have families we always put everything before us, including business. I had my endo (endocrinologist) appointment in December and it was cancelled for a very important business meeting. This guy is booked until August and my appointment was yesterday, which is where I get the news and I kinda knew it,” said Williams. “So what I wanna say to women more than men is stop putting everyone first because if we’re not good their not good.”

This isn’t the first time Williams has made headlines due to her health. Just last year Williams collapsed while taping a live Halloween segment and attributed it to overheating in her costume. But many thought she had suffered a stroke.

Following her own advice, Williams shared that she will be taking time off to focus on her health and to get her meds adjusted.

“My doctor has prescribed, as of today, 3 weeks vacation. The push from the old medication needs to wear off before he prescribes new. That’s why three weeks, even tho I’ve been off for one week Im going to fix that I’ll be back in two.”

Fans have taken to social media to send Williams well wishes.

Get well soon miss Wendy! Me and my mom watch your show every single day and will be waiting for your return! This is for you hunny and your health should always come first! Sending you love, prayers and healing energy 💜 I love you! — James ✨ (@gnarlyyyjames) February 21, 2018

Totally feel for Wendy Williams here, I was diagnosed with #Graves Disease in 2002 right before I graduated high school, lost 50 pounds in 2 months. Everyone thought I was on drugs. Glad she’s taking time for herself to get her health back on track. @WendyWilliams https://t.co/y35RbRZ6qH — Kyle Pouliot (@kyyuulle) February 21, 2018

Get well soon Wendy! I'm a fan of yours as well as the show and will continue to be loyal when u get back. Feel better!! 🙏❤🙏 — Shampagne Charles (@LovelyShampagne) February 21, 2018