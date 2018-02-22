Viral Video: Massage spa owner attacked, robbed inside parlor 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A chilling attack and robbery against a massage therapist in California was caught on camera and it is beyond difficult to watch.

Santa Ana Police say the man caught on surveillance footage attacked and robbed 37-year-old, Yuneng Wong at her massage therapy business.

Wong says the man had already paid for two massages that night, so when he showed up a third time she got a bad feeling.

"I was here," Wong described. "He stand here and say '"I'm gonna rob you.'"

The ruthless bandit beat Wong over the head several times with a gun.

And then he was out to strangle her!

"The moment when he choking my neck, I go, '"I want to survive,'" she recalled.

Wong says after she started praying the heartless crook eventually stopped.

"He let me go, the next victim I'm not so sure," Wong said.

"We want to get him identified before he actually kills somebody," Col. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police declared.

Police say they're convinced this was not this guy's first attack, but they sure hope it will be his last!

