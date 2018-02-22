Disaster relief trailer stolen from Humble church parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUMBLE, Texas — A recent theft from the First Baptist Church of Humble parking lot has the entire community scratching their heads.

Operations Pastor Steve Horn says their disaster relief trailer that was full of tools used to help those recovering from Hurricane Harvey disappeared Tuesday morning. Question is who would do such a thing to a place still recovering from floodwaters itself?

Horn said the trailer and tools have helped over 270 families in need and estimates the loss at around $10,000. However, the loss won't stop the church from completing its mission.

The Humble Police Department said the theft may be tied to other trailer thefts in the area, and they are investigating possible leads in the case.