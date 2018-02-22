Perfect doomsday house hits the real estate market in Alaska 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALASKA — Does the current state of the world have you preppin' for "the end times?"

Then this home dubbed "the ultimate doomsday bunker" may just be for you!

The 1,250-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath cabin on 7.6 acres is listed for $159,00 and sits on a beautiful lake— oh, but wait! Did we mention its in the Alaskan Bush country?!

Yeah, the nearest road is 75 miles away, and you'd have to hike through some thick woods to get to it!

The closest town is Skwentna, Alaska where the population is a robust 37 people.

The original home owner was a military vet who spent thousands of hours crafting the ideal home for a hard-core end of the world prepper.

The home is completely self sustaining with solar panels and comes with over half a million dollars worth of outdoor equipment, including a pickup truck and a 12-foot long flat bottom fishing boat.

But, one thing you should know...this house is B-Y-O-G! Bring your own guns, cuz the owner's takin' his with him.