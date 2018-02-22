× Galveston ISD school shooting social media threat

GALVESTON, Tx — Parents and students of Ball High School are on high alert after a social media post on Thursday night suggested a school shooting the following day.

According to the SnapChat post, the user claims to unleash their wrath by bringing an AR-15 to BHS on Friday and dared students to attend class.

As of now, we are awaiting an official statement from the district. Parents tell NewsFix the district is aware and investigating the social media post.