Harris County Public Health offers free flu shots this weekend

HUMBLE, Texas — With as bad as this flu season has been, anyway to prevent more people getting sick is a good thing. Harris County Public Health offered free flu shots on Thursday at the Humble Civic Center.

If you missed the clinic in Humble, there are two more opportunities to get a free flu shot this weekend. Harris County Public Health will be set up at Deer Park High School North on Friday. On Saturday, the clinic will move to San Jacinto College in Pasadena.

“All they have to do is show up,” said Mac McClendon, director of the Office of Public Health Preparedness & Response. “Come in, fill a simple form out, come through the line, step in, have the vaccinator vaccinate them and then they’re on their way. They’re generally not here more than five or ten minutes.”

Next year, another easy way to get vaccinated will be back on the market. FluMist, the nasal spray vaccination, has been approved for the 2018-19 season.

It hadn’t been used the last two years because of performance concerns. Now, the company that makes the needle less vaccine has made a new and improved formula. It’s been successfully tested and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices approved its use.

“It’s really a vaccine many families prefer, especially for their young children,” said Dr. Melanie Mouzoon, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic’s managing physician for immunization practices. “Older kids would much rather take a little sniff in the nose than a shot, and some adults feel that way as well.”

FluMist is made by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.